Beaches packed as UK records hottest day of year

Crowds flocked to Britain's beaches yesterday, as the UK recorded its hottest day of the year.

People are seen on the beach on June 24, - the hottest day of the year, after an easing of social restrictions due to coronavirus, in Bournemouth, England. Source: Associated Press

Temperatures reached 32.6 degrees Celsius at London's Heathrow Airport. Forecasters expect the mercury to have risen to around 33C in parts of the country.

The Met Office, Britain's main weather agency, issued a heat alert and warned people to take extra care in the sun.

Beaches across the country have been busy this week as many take advantage of the sunny weather after being asked to stay home for months under coronavirus restrictions.