Beach goers in Hawaii were warned to stay out of the water after three large tiger sharks were seen feeding on the decomposing carcass of a Hawaiian Humpback whale.

Lifeguards at Waimanalo Beach State Park spotted the whale carcass yesterday morning and went out on a jet ski to investigate.

They found at least three sharks 3.6-4 meters long feeding on the carcass.