BBC's painfully awkward on-air blunder leaves news reader stranded

BBC News presenter Huw Edwards didn't know he was live on air for several minutes at the start of a recent bulletin.
01:00
1
The Clutha-Southland MP has been in the headlines over allegations relating to a staffer in his electorate office.

Bill English says he's 'still unclear' on Todd Barclay's alleged secret taping, after disgraced MP stands down for upcoming election

02:27
2
Breakfast weatherman Chris Chang has the latest forecast.

Winter making its presence felt as wet weather set to hit most of the country tomorrow

01:15
3
Hindsight is such a beautiful thing - especially after a tough 34-6 loss.

Watch: 'Seemed like a really good idea at the time though, aye Beaver?' Chiefs coach Dave Rennie laughs off backfired counter to Lions defence

00:45
4
A patrol car recording of the fatal seven-shot police shooting of Minnesota man Philando Castile in 2016 has been released following the officer's acquittal.

Watch: New dashcam footage shows US cop, acquitted by jury, shooting black driver seven times during routine traffic stop

00:19
5
Search and rescue teams have taken photos of the destruction caused by the massive wave on a small Greenland town.

Watch: Remarkable images show homes underwater after devastating Greenland tsunami sweeps through village

01:47
Bill English and his National Party colleagues did everything possible to avoid questions on the PM's alleged role in the Todd Barclay affair.

Watch: 'I can't recall' - Bill English suffers more amnesia trying to wriggle out of Andrew Little's Todd Barclay questions in Parliament

Watch: 'I can't recall' - Bill English suffers more amnesia trying to wriggle out of Andrew Little's Todd Barclay questions in Parliament

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:43
In a Facebook poll by TVNZ’s Breakfast 92 per cent of respondents want the Clutha-Southland MP to step down.

Video: Todd Barclay needs to 'man up' - resounding call for MP to quit over alleged secret taping scandal

Video: Todd Barclay needs to 'man up' - resounding call for MP to quit over alleged secret taping scandal

01:55
Pomegranate kitchen only launched eight month ago but it’s a hit.

Wellington catering company which employs refugees proving so successful it needs a new kitchen

Pomegranate Kitchen only launched eight months ago but it's already a hit.

A similar trinket box to the one containing ashes that was stolen from Fiona Grove's home.

'Return my babies to me' - devastated mum makes public plea after ashes of stillborn twins stolen

Fiona Grove arrived home last night to find her house had been broken into, and one of the things stolen was a trinket box containing her twins' ashes.


 
