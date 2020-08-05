BBC reporter captures terrifying moment Beirut explosion strikes while recording interview

A BBC reporter in Beirut, Lebanon, was in the middle of recording an interview when there was a massive explosion today, destroying nearby buildings and killing dozens of people.

Video shared by the BBC shows the terrifying moment the shockwave hit their building during journalist Maryam Toumi's interview.

As Ms Toumi is asking a question, the building begins shaking and she pauses to look around.

Moments later, there's a loud explosion and the side of the building blows towards her.

The camera is knocked to the ground, showing what appears to be a red carpet as debris showers down and Ms Toumi can be heard screaming.

The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy's Faisal Al-Aseel was being interviewed at the time and he looks visibly concerned at the chaos coming from Ms Toumi's feed, turning the camera to show another woman who also looks worried.

BBC Middle East correspondent Quentin Sommerville shared the video on Twitter today, and he says all staff are safe and accounted for.

At least 100 people have been confirmed dead in the explosion, and more than 4000 injured, according to the Red Cross.