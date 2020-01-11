TODAY |

BBC presenter wins sex discrimination case after being paid fraction of male colleague

Source:  1 NEWS

The BBC has lost a sex discrimination case after paying a male TV presenter six times more than a female presenter in a similar role.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jeremy Vine was paid six times more than his female colleague, Samira Ahmed. Source: BBC

Samira Ahmed argued she was underpaid $1.3 million compared to colleague Jeremy Vine.

The employment tribunal said the media organisation failed to prove the gap wasn't sex discrimination. 

"No woman wants to take action against their employer," Ms Ahmed says.

"I love working for the BBC... I'm glad it's been resolved."

The BBC had insisted the jobs weren't the same and that their pay was not determined by gender.

The judgment didn't say whether Ms Ahmed would receive compensation.

World
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley heaps praise on Steven Adams - 'Could take you to a championship'
2
Cigarette packs hit nearly $40 each as NZ rings in new year with new tax hike
3
The dark secrets hiding inside storage units around New Zealand
4
Bodies found in search for paua divers missing near Wairarapa coast
5
Heavy rain and gales for some tomorrow - but it won't last long
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:19

Iran admits 'unintentionally' striking down Ukrainian passenger plane

Former Boeing CEO gets $93.5 million, but loses some benefits
03:01

Officials lower Canadian death count in Ukrainian passenger jet crash

00:25

Boeing employees called 737 Max a 'joke' as emails, texts examined