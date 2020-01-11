BBC presenter wins sex discrimination case after being paid fraction of male colleague

The BBC has lost a sex discrimination case after paying a male TV presenter six times more than a female presenter in a similar role.

Samira Ahmed argued she was underpaid $1.3 million compared to colleague Jeremy Vine.

The employment tribunal said the media organisation failed to prove the gap wasn't sex discrimination.

"No woman wants to take action against their employer," Ms Ahmed says.

"I love working for the BBC... I'm glad it's been resolved."

The BBC had insisted the jobs weren't the same and that their pay was not determined by gender.