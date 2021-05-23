BBC launches major review after damning report into Princess Diana interview

The BBC will review its governance and editorial processes in light of a damning report into the controversial interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, the corporation's board acknowledged the failings and apologised after a 127-page report found it covered up "deceitful behaviour" used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure the interview.

The board pledges that the review will look at the "robustness and independence of whistleblowing processes" while finding "lessons to be learned" for the future.



"As members of the BBC board we were, like so many others, concerned by the findings in Lord Dyson’s report into the 1995 Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales.



"We accepted Lord Dyson’s findings in full and reiterate the apology we have offered to all those affected by the failings identified.

"We recognise the impact that the events it describes has had on so many people, not least those whose lives were personally affected by what happened. We also acknowledge that audiences had a right to expect better from the BBC.



"Nevertheless, Lord Dyson’s report speaks to historic failings of oversight and these should be reflected upon. We must not just assume that mistakes of the past cannot be repeated today – we must make sure that this is the case.

"We have confidence that the processes and guidelines in today’s BBC are much stronger than they were in 1995, but we know we must also do what we can to prevent such an incident happening again.

"As such, we think it is right that we review the effectiveness of the BBC’s editorial policies and governance in detail."

The review comes after Bashir used deceit with Diana’s brother by producing fake bank statements to gain access to the princess.

