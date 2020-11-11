TODAY |

BBC to investigate explosive 1995 TV interview with Princess Diana

Source:  1 NEWS

The BBC is promising a robust investigation into the explosive 1995 TV interview with Princess Diana.

It follows claims reporter Martin Bashir lied to the royal to win her trust. Source: CH9

Reporter Martin Bashir is accused of duping Diana into believing she was being spied on and manipulating her into the interview by using fake documents.

The exclusive BBC interview was the scoop of the century - Diana revealing details of her troubled marriage with the man who would be king.

At one point, referring to his adultery, she said: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

The BBC did hold an inquiry in 1996 which cleared reporter Martin Bashir of any wrongdoing.

The announcement of the new inquiry follows weeks of campaigning by Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer.

It’s unclear how long he will have to wait for the latest results.

