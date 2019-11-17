BBC interview with Epstein accuser to reveal 'new details' about their time together

An interview with the woman who says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced into a sexual encounter with Prince Andrew is set to air on the BBC next week.

The interview with Virginia Roberts Giuffre was announced on twitter by BBC Panorama and will air on December 2. It said the interview "reveals new details about her time with Jeffrey Epstein".

Her interview follows Prince Andrew's BBC Newsnight interview addressing his ties with Epstein, and Ms Giuffre, which many deemed a complete public relations disaster.

The Duke of York denied having sex with Giufree, saying “it didn’t happen" and that there were "a number of things that are wrong" about her account of events.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ms Giuffre has previously said Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001 when she was 17-years-old.

She also said Epstein flew her around the world on his private planes to have sex with powerful men, and that she had sexual encounters with Andrew in London and New York and in the US Virgin Islands.

American financier Epstein died while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. He had been accused of sexually abusing dozens of women.