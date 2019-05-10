TODAY |

BBC DJ fired after royal baby tweet with chimpanzee picture

Associated Press
A BBC radio broadcaster was fired today for using a picture of a chimpanzee in a tweet about the royal baby born to Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry.

Danny Baker, who had a weekly show on BBC Radio 5 Live, tweeted that he has been fired after posting an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes and the caption: "Royal baby leaves hospital."

The tweet came yesterday, the same day Harry and Meghan posed for photos with their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The tweet was seen as a racist reference to baby Archie's heritage. His grandmother Doria Ragland is African American.

Baker, 61, said the posting had been meant as a gag, tweeting that it was "supposed to be (a) joke about royals vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys & race." The post has since been deleted.

"Enormous mistake, for sure. Grotesque. Anyway, here's to ya Archie, Sorry mate," he tweeted.

BBC Radio 5 Live controller Jonathan Wall said in an email to staff that Baker had shown poor judgment.

"This was a serious error of judgment and goes against the values we as a station aim to embody. Danny's a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us," Wall said.

Today, Baker insisted he is not racist and attacked the BBC for its handling of the controversy. He said the call to fire him "was a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity."

    Broadcaster Danny Baker’s tweet following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby’s birth has seen him fired. Source: Breakfast
