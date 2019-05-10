BBC DJ fired after royal baby tweet with chimpanzee picture

A BBC radio broadcaster was fired today for using a picture of a chimpanzee in a tweet about the royal baby born to Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry.

Danny Baker, who had a weekly show on BBC Radio 5 Live, tweeted that he has been fired after posting an image of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee dressed in clothes and the caption: "Royal baby leaves hospital."

The tweet came yesterday, the same day Harry and Meghan posed for photos with their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The tweet was seen as a racist reference to baby Archie's heritage. His grandmother Doria Ragland is African American.

Baker, 61, said the posting had been meant as a gag, tweeting that it was "supposed to be (a) joke about royals vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys & race." The post has since been deleted.

"Enormous mistake, for sure. Grotesque. Anyway, here's to ya Archie, Sorry mate," he tweeted.

BBC Radio 5 Live controller Jonathan Wall said in an email to staff that Baker had shown poor judgment.

"This was a serious error of judgment and goes against the values we as a station aim to embody. Danny's a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us," Wall said.