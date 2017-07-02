The Battle for Mosul

 

Middle East

Defence

00:19
1
The seesawing fight reached an electric 12th round and both fighters were still scrapping for the win.

Jeff Horn crowned new world welterweight boxing champion after stunning unanimous decision win over legend Manny Pacquiao

00:47
2
It wasn’t quite a shoulder charge, but this dangerous bit of play from Pinetree was enough to wrap his game up early.

Watch: Sir Colin Meads becomes second All Black to be sent off in history for reckless kick in 1967 Test against Scotland

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:27
4
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Malakai Fekitoa called into All Blacks to cover depleted midfield for final Lions Test

5

South Auckland school drowns young possums at fundraising event

00:29
The $1.4 billion dollar tunnel opened to traffic today.

Auckland's $1.4 billion Waterview Tunnel opens overnight

The tunnel has been labelled the biggest change to Auckland's transport system since the Harbour Bridge in 1959.


Fire engine

One person rescued from Dunedin house fire

The person was pulled from the North East Valley home minor injuries.


00:38
The All Blacks coach insists his side must move on from the 24-21 defeat.

'He's disappointed he let the team down' - Steve Hansen not blaming SBW for Lions loss

The All Blacks coach insists his side must move on from the 24-21 defeat.

00:26
The lawyer for the family of the 78-year-old man who died say the tennis star drove through a red light.

'Devastated and heartbroken' - Venus Williams breaks her silence over fatal car crash

Florida Police have blamed the tennis star for causing the fatal crash.

00:14
A state of emergency was declared in Berlin after torrential rains caused chaos in the German capital.

Watch: Torrential downpour sees Berlin subway turn into raging river

A state of emergency was declared in Berlin after torrential rains caused chaos in the German capital.


 
