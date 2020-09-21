TODAY |

Battle of Britain's 80th anniversary commemorated at Westminster Abbey

Source:  Associated Press

Military jets flew over central London and a memorial service was held at Westminster Abbey overnight to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, a major air campaign against Nazi Germany during World War II.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealanders played a key role in the aerial campaign, defending Britain from German forces. Source: 1 NEWS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the service, which was attended by under 100 guests — a much smaller audience compared to the 2,000 people usually invited to the annual event — to allow for social distancing.

In a speech, Air Vice Marshal John Ellis honored public health workers in their fight “against an invisible army” as he compared the Battle of Britain with the country's current battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Once again, there have been sacrifices made, often quiet, often humble, unnoticed by many,” he said. "Although starkly different events, each of them has two things that are so important for our humanity — service and value.”

The Battle of Britain in 1940 saw 630 Royal Air Force fighters repel some 1,120 Luftwaffe aircraft sent to attack London, and led to Hitler postponing his plans to invade Britain.

New Zealand's contribution to the victory was significant with 135 fighter pilots involved. 

Westminster Abbey has held a service to remember the 1,497 pilots and crew killed or mortally wounded in the battle every year since 1944. Twenty New Zealanders died.

On the coronavirus front, Britain has the worst death toll in Europe with over 41,800 confirmed virus deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Johnson's Conservative government has been criticized for its often-confusing handling of the outbreak.

An official survey estimated that new infections and hospital admissions are doubling every seven to eight days now in the UK and the government is widely expected to announce more restrictions shortly to fight the renewed spread of the virus.

World
UK and Europe
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:07
Vote Compass: Which minor party leader beats Judith Collins on likeability?
2
Simon Bridges distributes piles of flyers with his name spelled wrong
3
Jacinda Ardern admits group selfie was a mistake
4
Auckland to move to Alert Level 2 late Wednesday, rest of country to Level 1 tonight
5
Heavy rain, strong winds set to batter much of the country tomorrow
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Woman suspected of sending of poison envelope to White House arrested
00:23

Watch: Incredible sportsmanship as Spanish triathlete allows wrong-turn rival to pass him on the finish line

Soldier sentenced over assaults still in army, despite saying he would leave

Australian and British nationals killed in bomb blast in Soloman Islands