Battle of Britain veteran dies aged 101, on eve of VE Day

Battle of Britain veteran Terry Clark died yesterday on the eve of the 75th anniversary of VE Day. He was 101.

Battle of Britain veteran Terry Clark at the Astronomical Clock memorial in York Minster, UK. Source: Getty

Mr Clark was a radar operator on Beaufighters during World War II.

The RAF Benevolent Fund controller Air Vice-Marshal Chris Elliot told the Press Association: "This news is especially poignant as we remember the bravery and sacrifice of all those who fought for us today, the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

"Terry belonged to a generation of servicemen and women who answered their country's call without question.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to every one of them and their legacy must be to remember their service.”

It leaves John "Paddy" Hemingway as the last surviving member of the air crew The Few who fought in the skies in 1940 to defend the UK against the Nazi air force Luftwaffe during the Battle of Britain.

Mr Elliot offered his condolences to Mr Clark’s family and friends.

"We honour their memory by supporting the Second World War and National Service veterans who need our help, before it is too late."