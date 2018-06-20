Battery short circuit causes explosion that injures five on London's Underground

A battery short circuit caused a small explosion at a London Underground station that injured five people Tuesday evening (local time), authorities said.

Police cordoned off the station after the explosion. Source: Associated Press

British Transport Police said the incident this morning did not seem to be related to terrorism.

"The scene has been examined by specialist officers," London Metropolitan Police said. "It appears at this stage that the cause of the explosion was a battery short circuit. The Met Police and BTP are working together to establish the full facts."

Police said they were not aware of any serious injuries in what the force called a "minor explosion" at Southgate tube station in northwest London.

London Ambulance Service said three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and two people were taken to the hospital.

The service said it received an emergency call at 7:02 p.m. and responded with a number of ambulance crews and a hazardous area response team.

Police cordons were put in place and the public was asked to keep away.

Police responded after people ran from the station and said there had been an explosion.