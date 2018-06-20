 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Battery short circuit causes explosion that injures five on London's Underground

share

Source:

Associated Press

A battery short circuit caused a small explosion at a London Underground station that injured five people Tuesday evening (local time), authorities said.

Police cordoned off the station after the explosion.

Source: Associated Press

British Transport Police said the incident this morning did not seem to be related to terrorism.

"The scene has been examined by specialist officers," London Metropolitan Police said. "It appears at this stage that the cause of the explosion was a battery short circuit. The Met Police and BTP are working together to establish the full facts."

Police said they were not aware of any serious injuries in what the force called a "minor explosion" at Southgate tube station in northwest London.

London Ambulance Service said three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and two people were taken to the hospital.

The service said it received an emergency call at 7:02 p.m. and responded with a number of ambulance crews and a hazardous area response team.

Police cordons were put in place and the public was asked to keep away.

Police responded after people ran from the station and said there had been an explosion.


Related

UK and Europe

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:33
1
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

00:54
2
The NRL stars lit up their teams’ photoshoot with their boisterous laughs and unconventional team rituals.

Watch: Reporter treated to Konrad Hurrell and Andrew Fifita's larrikin antics in Mate Ma'a Tonga camp photoshoot

3
Houses along Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown, New Zealand.

Most expensive location in New Zealand to rent a house revealed

4

'There was sewage everywhere' - Overflow destroys Auckland family's renovated home

5
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall ride in a buggy with their daughter Mia.

Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall gives birth to second child

Woman finds bag of meth in Whangārei Hospital children's ward

'What kind of people take P into a children's ward in a hospital?' her partner asks.

00:14
England posted a whopping 481 for 6 from their 50 overs at Trent Bridge.

Watch: The moment England score most runs ever in ODI innings - during demolition job over Australia

England posted a whopping 481 for 6 from their 50 overs at Trent Bridge.

00:11
Two people were stabbed during an attempted robbery of a dairy in Grey Lynn last night.

Person stabbed during attempted robbery of Auckland dairy

A second person was also injured after two men, one armed with a knife, entered the Grey Lynn business last night.

01:42
Principals teaching, students being divvied up and teachers losing release time are all increasing practices at some schools.

Primary relief teacher shortage worsening in some parts of NZ

Primary schools say a relief teacher shortage is putting staff under pressure as the winter chill hits.

Hayden Poulter after his arrest in 1996.

NZ's 'first serial killer' released from prison on parole

Hayden Poulter had been serving three life sentences after being convicted of multiple murders.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 