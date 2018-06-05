 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Barnaby Joyce's ex-wife close to 'throwing a brick at the TV' during controversial interview

share

Source:

AAP

Barnaby Joyce's estranged wife says she felt like throwing a brick through the TV while watching his $150,000 interview with his staffer-turned-partner Vikki Campion.

The Australian politician was spoke alongside former staffer Vikki Campion, who he had a baby with.
Source: 1 NEWS

Natalie Joyce has given an unpaid interview to the Australian Women's Weekly, which was set up before news broke about Mr Joyce and Ms Campion's TV deal.

Ms Joyce told the magazine the TV interview, which Ms Campion set up to provide a fund for her new son Sebastian, was "an absolute disgrace".

"I wasn't surprised she sold their 'exclusive' story, and certainly not surprised the $150,000 went to her child," Ms Joyce told the magazine.

"But it begs the question, if Barney agreed to be a part of it, how could he allow his four girls to be overlooked?

"In saying that, I wouldn't want a cent of that money. It was all we could do to watch it without throwing a brick at the TV."

Mr Joyce said he clung on to his job as deputy prime minister for two weeks out of "spite", rather than quit and end the political headache for the government.

He pleaded for privacy, but gave the TV interview, campaigned against laws protecting women from harassment outside abortion clinics, and has a book coming out in August.

Ms Joyce told the Weekly she decided to speak up for her four daughters.

"I'm normally a very private person but I knew I had to find my voice. They thought I would lie down, but this time I couldn't," she said.

"I'm doing this so the girls feel empowered, and know their mum stood up and defended our fine name."

Mr Joyce and Ms Campion's relationship came to light in February after months of denials that the cabinet minister was seeing his former media adviser.

Related

Politics

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Mother walking with baby in a stroller on bright sunny spring day

Stroller with baby in it picked up and thrown at a wall during domestic in Sydney

02:38
2

Winston Peters draws laughter across the House by declaring PM Jacinda Ardern was 'on fire'

3
The US President has put on notice any nations looking to oppose the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Mount Taranaki 'almost certain' to erupt in next 50 years, consequences would be catastrophic


00:42
4
Rachel Maddow choked up and cried as she reported the news live on MSNBC, struggling to regain her composure.

'Think I'm gonna have to hand this off' - US TV host breaks down on air, cuts short broadcast while delivering news on migrant babies being sent to 'tender age' shelters

00:37
5
Detective Inspector Scott Beard spoke at the Grey Lynn dairy crime scene.

Youth, 16, in custody over robbery at Auckland dairy where mother and son allegedly stabbed

00:37
Detective Inspector Scott Beard spoke at the Grey Lynn dairy crime scene.

Youth, 16, in custody over robbery at Auckland dairy where mother and son allegedly stabbed

Three people have been helping police inquiries after a woman and her adult son were badly injured.

01:48
Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.

'We need to do more' – 10-year-survey shows dramatic drop in NZ precious wildlife

Kiwi scientists say New Zealand's environment is changing and birds are sounding the alarm.


03:58
Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.

Should Bible studies be taught in state, secular schools?

Massey University's Professor Peter Lineham talks to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about bible studies in schools as a case is fast-tracked to the High Court.


02:32
Opposition housing spokesperson Judith Collins asked about the responsibility of Housing NZ to ensure tenant safety.

Housing Minister accuses National of 'vile demonising' of state house tenants, amid grilling by Judith Collins

Collins alleged anti-social behaviour by some living in state housing.

01:36
NZF President Deryck Shaw said controversial coach Andreas Heraf has gone on "special leave" while the investigation is carried out.

Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf placed on 'special leave' as independent review launched following player mutiny

After Heraf criticised players after their loss to Japan, at least 10 of them penned complaints to NZF about the conduct of the Austrian.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 