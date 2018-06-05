TODAY |

Barnaby Joyce welcomes second son with former media adviser

AAP
Former Australia Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce and Vikki Campion have welcomed a second son.

Mr Joyce's former media adviser Ms Campion gave birth on Saturday night to a baby boy named Tom, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

The baby is named after Mr Joyce's grandfather, Thomas.

The couple already have a baby son, Sebastian, and Mr Joyce has four daughters from his marriage with now estranged wife Natalie.

The New England MP resigned as deputy prime minister and Nationals leader early last year after revelations surfaced of his affair with Ms Campion.

The Australian politician was spoke alongside former staffer Vikki Campion, who he had a baby with.
Barnaby Joyce with former staffer and now-partner Vikki Campion. Source: 1 NEWS
