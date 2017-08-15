 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Barnaby Joyce unsure if he is father of partner's child

share

Source:

AAP

Barnaby Joyce doesn't know if the baby his partner is carrying is his and he doesn't care.

The calls are coming thick and fast for Mr Joyce to stand down as he waits for the High Court to decide whether he's eligible to be in parliament.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Joyce says he and Vikki Campion, his former media adviser, were not together during the time when she is estimated to have conceived.

He says it's a grey area and no one asked if it was his baby. However, he won't be getting a paternity test, he told Fairfax Media.

"It's mine, on the record, there it is," he said. "And can I say, even if it wasn't, I wouldn't care, I'd still go through this, I'd still love him."

The baby scandal involving the former deputy prime minister has caused him his cabinet position and Nationals leadership.

Related

Politics

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Silvio Berlusconi during a rally in 2010

Italians to hold their elections today, with Berlusconi tipped as a favourite

00:15
2
Lam went behind the posts to put the ball down but was met by a flying shoulder.

All-in Super Rugby brawl erupts in Buenos Aires after Hurricanes try-scorer smashed into barrier by stampeding Jaguares tackler

00:45
3
Coral drew the picture in early September 2003, as part of a Father’s Day card for Ron.

'She tried to warn us' – father of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows reveals chilling picture

00:15
4
The small blaze caused traffic to slow to a crawl for a brief period.

Video: Firefighters tackle bush fire next to busy stretch of Auckland motorway

5

'It's disgusting and is rape culture' – Wellington night club prowlers called out on Facebook post

01:58
Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes with around 4000 of them progressing to kidney failure.

Rate of Pacific Islanders and Maori needing treatment for diabetes slowing

Nearly 250,000 people in New Zealand have type two diabetes.

00:45
Coral drew the picture in early September 2003, as part of a Father’s Day card for Ron.

'She tried to warn us' – father of murdered schoolgirl Coral Burrows reveals chilling picture

Coral drew the picture in early September 2003, as part of a Father's Day card.

00:15
The New Zealand skipper was left unbeaten on 112 as England pinched a four run win in Wellington.

Kane Williamson century in vain as England snatch low scoring thriller to take ODI series lead

The visitors managed a four-run victory over New Zealand in a tense affair at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 