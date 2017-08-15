Barnaby Joyce unsure if he is father of partner's child

Barnaby Joyce doesn't know if the baby his partner is carrying is his and he doesn't care.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Joyce says he and Vikki Campion, his former media adviser, were not together during the time when she is estimated to have conceived.

He says it's a grey area and no one asked if it was his baby. However, he won't be getting a paternity test, he told Fairfax Media.

"It's mine, on the record, there it is," he said. "And can I say, even if it wasn't, I wouldn't care, I'd still go through this, I'd still love him."