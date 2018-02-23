Barnaby Joyce told two days before he resigned of probe into his expenses, conduct

Barnaby Joyce was told two days before he resigned there was a formal investigation into his expenses and conduct as a minister.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull asked top bureaucrat Martin Parkinson on February 21 to provide advice on Mr Joyce's actions as deputy prime minister, before the Nationals leader resigned from the role on February 23.

"The prime minister obviously wished to have Dr Parkinson's advice on whether or not there has been a breach of the standards," deputy secretary Stephanie Foster told a Senate hearing today.

Mr Joyce faced 16 days of allegations about his behaviour and use of parliamentary expenses after his affair with the now-pregnant former staffer Vikki Campion was revealed.

Mr Turnbull had previously rejected calls for an investigation, but Senator Mathias Cormann said after days of fresh allegations in the media, the prime minister decided a review was necessary.

"If the events on Friday hadn't occurred, then that formal investigation would have taken its course in the normal course of events," Senator Cormman told the hearing.

He said the prime minister told Mr Joyce about the investigation on the day he asked for it.

Mr Joyce resigned on Friday, citing allegations of sexual harassment as the final straw.

Dr Parkinson wrote to the prime minister to bring an end to the investigation after Mr Joyce's resignation.

"In light of Mr Joyce's decision to step down from the ministry, I have concluded there is little to be gained from continuing this investigation," Dr Parkinson said in a letter.

"But I note the audit into the use of travel expenses and travel related expenses by Mr Joyce and Ms Campion by the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority is ongoing."