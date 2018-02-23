 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Barnaby Joyce told two days before he resigned of probe into his expenses, conduct

share

Source:

AAP

Barnaby Joyce was told two days before he resigned there was a formal investigation into his expenses and conduct as a minister.

The Australian politician says he's referred an allegation of sexual harassment against him to police.
Source: Nine

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull asked top bureaucrat Martin Parkinson on February 21 to provide advice on Mr Joyce's actions as deputy prime minister, before the Nationals leader resigned from the role on February 23.

"The prime minister obviously wished to have Dr Parkinson's advice on whether or not there has been a breach of the standards," deputy secretary Stephanie Foster told a Senate hearing today.

Mr Joyce faced 16 days of allegations about his behaviour and use of parliamentary expenses after his affair with the now-pregnant former staffer Vikki Campion was revealed.

Mr Turnbull had previously rejected calls for an investigation, but Senator Mathias Cormann said after days of fresh allegations in the media, the prime minister decided a review was necessary.

"If the events on Friday hadn't occurred, then that formal investigation would have taken its course in the normal course of events," Senator Cormman told the hearing.

He said the prime minister told Mr Joyce about the investigation on the day he asked for it.

Mr Joyce resigned on Friday, citing allegations of sexual harassment as the final straw.

Dr Parkinson wrote to the prime minister to bring an end to the investigation after Mr Joyce's resignation.

"In light of Mr Joyce's decision to step down from the ministry, I have concluded there is little to be gained from continuing this investigation," Dr Parkinson said in a letter.

"But I note the audit into the use of travel expenses and travel related expenses by Mr Joyce and Ms Campion by the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority is ongoing."

Mr Joyce has gone to the back bench, with Michael McCormack taking over as Nationals leader and deputy prime minister.

Related

Australia

Michael McCormack.

New leader of Australia's National Party elected, replacing Barnaby Joyce
The calls are coming thick and fast for Mr Joyce to stand down as he waits for the High Court to decide whether he's eligible to be in parliament.

Australian National Party denies leaking details of woman who accused Barnaby Joyce of sexual harassment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The Blues coach was thrilled with the performance of his star player in their 22-16 win at Eden Park.

SBW heading back to NRL after being told by All Blacks he's no longer in their plans - report

2

Man dies in 'freak' Queenstown golfing accident

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:32
4
The Prime Minister says she was unfazed by the interview which asked about her baby's conception date.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern laughs off 'sexist' Aussie 60 Minutes interview with Morrinsville quip

5

Bill English seeking legal advice over newspaper article he says is 'wildly inaccurate and highly defamatory'

Jordan Taufua and Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders celebrates Manasa Mataele of the Crusaders try against the Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby power rankings: Defending champion Crusaders hit the ground running

"The Crusaders dispatched the Chiefs without ever really fully hitting their straps," writes Campbell Burnes.

00:32
The Prime Minister says she was unfazed by the interview which asked about her baby's conception date.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern laughs off 'sexist' Aussie 60 Minutes interview with Morrinsville quip

The Prime Minister says she was unfazed by the interview which asked about her baby's conception date.

01:42
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

It’s been an active start to the week but tomorrow is looking mild

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:57
Filipa Payne says the Corrections Minister has gone quiet since entering government.

Kelvin Davis labelled 'gutless' over sudden silence on Kiwis detained in Australia

Activists say the Corrections Minister has gone quiet on the issue since entering government.

00:30
Road workers in the area are also continuing to struggle with clearing debris from the roads.

Watch: Shocking new vision shows home completely swallowed by debris after Cyclone Gita smashed Kaikoura

Road workers continue to struggle with clearing the roads from debris.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 