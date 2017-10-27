 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Barnaby Joyce throws partner under the bus over $150k tell-all interview, weeks after claiming pair wanted privacy

share

Source:

AAP

Barnaby Joyce has defended selling the story of his new family in a tell-all interview, saying it was his partner who decided to pocket the six-figure payment.

Barnaby Joyce.

Barnaby Joyce.

Source: 1 NEWS

The former deputy prime minster said he and staffer-turned-partner Vikki Campion wanted privacy after the birth of their son last month.

"In the last fortnight we've had drones over our house, we've had paparazzi waiting for us outside Armidale airport, we've had people following us to Uralla," Mr Joyce told reporters in Canberra today.

"We tried just burning this out and that didn't work."

Cabinet minister Kelly O'Dwyer believes most Australians are "pretty disgusted" about the interview.

Ms O'Dwyer said serving politicians should not put a price on being accountable to the public, and Mr Joyce had made a mistake.

"Ultimately it's a matter for him and his judgment. I personally wouldn't do it, I don't think it's right, and I think most Australians are pretty disgusted by it," Ms O'Dwyer told ABC radio.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says he'll raise the matter privately with Mr Joyce.

"It's not something that I would have encouraged him to do, in fact quite the contrary," Mr Turnbull told Tasmanian radio station LAFM.

Mr Joyce said it was Ms Campion who made the decision to accept the money because she was being "screwed over" by the constant media attention.

"If we had a proper tort of privacy we would never have had to do this," he told The Australian.

The couple sold their story to Channel Seven's Sunday Night program for a reported $150,000.

The controversial interview to air on Sunday has prompted calls for a ban on serving politicians receiving cash for media comment.

Nationals frontbencher Darren Chester, who was dumped by Mr Joyce from cabinet in December, intends to raise the proposed ban with colleagues.

"This is unprecedented in my time in parliament and I'm open to the conversation about banning MPs from benefiting personally from selling stories to the media," Mr Chester told The Daily Telegraph.

He acknowledged the circumstances were complex given Ms Campion was entitled to seek payment as a private citizen but said the former Nationals leader could no longer complain about a breach of privacy.

Labor deputy leader Tanya Plibersek doubts a ban on politicians being paid for interviews will prove a solution, likening it to a prohibition on sex with staff.

"If common sense and common decency don't tell you that these things are the wrong thing to do, I don't think a ban is going to fix the problem," Ms Plibersek told reporters.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
The cyclist shot across the intersection of Tamaki Drive at Solent St in front of two turning trucks.

Watch: Auckland cyclist receives 'instant karma' after running red light in front of police car on Tamaki Drive

00:21
2
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Watch: Police say punch 'tactic' designed to subdue 13-year-old resisting arrest, after Auckland dad complains on Facebook

00:26
3
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Double-fatal crash: Eyewitness video shows police car pursuing blue Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North

00:29
4
The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

5
Cute Baby Girl sleeping in the Crib. At home

Most read story: Plunket warns against wrapping sleeping babies in polar fleece

payday concept calendar with marker and circled day of salary

Payroll mess prompts Government to review Holidays Act

In recent years, it has emerged many employers underpaid their staff due to mistakes calculating holiday pay under the complicated Holidays Act.

00:45
'There was a young girl trapped in the vehicle' – man who rushed to Palmerston North pursuit crash describes horrifying scene

Watch: 'I feel so sorry for the family members' - first person to pursuit crash that left teens dead describes terrible scene

Dion Labaschagne was at work at O'Leary Engineering when he heard "a roar, and then a thud" before seeing sparks flying at the end of the driveway.

00:30
People are being warned to limit their time outside if they are sensitive to smoke or suffer from lung or heart conditions.

Aerial footage: Acrid smokey haze blankets Sydney & triggers air pollution warning amid 'hazard reduction' burnoffs

Those with lung or heart issues have been advised to avoid spending too much time outside.

00:21
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Watch: Police say punch 'tactic' designed to subdue 13-year-old resisting arrest, after Auckland dad complains on Facebook

Police say the boy now faces charges of disorderly behaviour, failing to stop, dangerous driving and resisting police.

03:42
It's the highest rating party still, but National doesn't have enough support to govern.

'It doesn't have any allies, ACT's not doing its job' – political editor Jessica Mutch on National's poll problems

It's fascinating to see leaders tackle their issues but National needs allies.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 