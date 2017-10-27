 

Barnaby Joyce says baby drama 'nobody else's business', amid paternity questions

A day after telling the world he's not sure if his partner is carrying his baby, Barnaby Joyce says personal questions are "nobody else's business".

Barnaby Joyce.

Barnaby Joyce.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Joyce told Fairfax Media on the weekend there is a "grey area" over the paternity of his partner Vikki Campion's baby, but he will care for it regardless.

"Anything that's personal in nature is nobody else's business but mine and Vikki's, nobody else's business. So we're not here to be part of some ongoing litany of discussions about this," Mr Joyce told reporters in Tamworth today.

