Barnaby Joyce reveals large sum he was paid for controversial TV interview

Barnaby Joyce has officially declared he and his partner Vikki Campion received payment for an infamous television interview.

The formerAustralian deputy prime minister declared an initial payment from the Seven Network to Ms Campion on his parliamentary interests register, but did not say how much.



All the money will be put in to a trust for their son Sebastian, the register indicated.



Last month's controversial $150,000 interview faced severe criticism, including from Mr Joyce's estranged wife Natalie, who branded it an "absolute disgrace".

