Barnaby Joyce reveals he wanted to go away and die after affair scandal that destroyed career, marriage

Former Australian deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has revealed he wanted to go away and die after the affair scandal that destroyed his career and marriage.
""When you stop thinking about how sad it will be when you have gone, to thinking, I have hurt so many that I want to go without anybody knowing," he says in a new book, quoted in Fairfax Media on Tuesday.
In the book, Weatherboard and Iron, he admits pursuing women for years in Canberra before meeting his current partner, Vikki Campion and having a baby boy.
