Barnaby Joyce reveals he wanted to go away and die after affair scandal that destroyed career, marriage

AAP
Former Australian deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has revealed he wanted to go away and die after the affair scandal that destroyed his career and marriage.

""When you stop thinking about how sad it will be when you have gone, to thinking, I have hurt so many that I want to go without anybody knowing," he says in a new book, quoted in Fairfax Media on Tuesday.

In the book, Weatherboard and Iron, he admits pursuing women for years in Canberra before meeting his current partner, Vikki Campion and having a baby boy.

Where to get help:
Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.
Lifeline: 0800 543 354
Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.
Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7)
Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)
Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz
What's Up: online chat (7pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 children's helpline (1pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-10pm weekends)
Kidsline (ages 5-18): 0800 543 754 (24/7)
Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254
Healthline: 0800 611 116
Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155
If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Barnaby Joyce.
Barnaby Joyce. Source: 1 NEWS
Pink admitted to Sydney hospital with gastric virus weeks out from New Zealand tour

1 NEWS | Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Music
Health
Australia

Pop superstar Pink was admitted to a Sydney hospital on Monday with a virus, forcing her to postpone a second show, her promoter said.

The singer's "Beautiful Trauma" world tour's first concert in Sydney was scheduled for last Friday, but she cancelled that show on doctor's orders.

She battled through a Saturday night show.

Promoter Live Nation tweeted that Pink was admitted to a hospital on Sunday suffering from dehydration and was discharged.

But she was readmitted and diagnosed with a gastric virus hours before her Monday concert.

"Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery," the tweet said.

Both the Friday and Monday night shows are expected to be rescheduled.

Pink's Australian tour is scheduled from July 4 to August 26.

Pink last toured Australia in 2013 when she performed 46 shows as part of her "Truth About Love" world tour.

Pink is due to perform in New Zealand in September.

She's due to kick of her New Zealand shows at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday September 1.

This will be followed by performances at Auckland's Spark Arena on September 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11.

Pink Source: Bang Showbiz
Topics
Entertainment
Music
Health
Australia
Long delays for non-European travellers at Heathrow Airport need fixing - British Airways boss

Associated Press
Topics
World
Transport
UK and Europe
Travel

The head of British Airways is urging the British government to tackle the long delays faced by non-European passengers at Europe's busiest airport — London's Heathrow — or risk discouraging them from coming to its shores.

In a letter Monday to the Times of London, CEO Alex Cruz says two-hour immigration lines are the norm now for many non-European travellers at Heathrow.

His letter was prompted by reports that the British government is considering putting in special fast track lanes for U.K. passport holders only.

Cruz says doing this without solving other delays sends a poor message for a country trying to prove it was open for business as it prepares to leave the 28-nation European Union next year.

He described the immigration situation at Heathrow as a "farce," calling it worse than any other European airport.

"What kind of message does this send, as we try to build links outside the EU?" he wrote.

Last month, some passengers at Heathrow's Terminal 4 were forced to wait three hours before being processed at immigration because of what Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said was a "lack of staffing" during England's second-round World Cup soccer game against Colombia.

The Home Office said this was partially because of a computer failure and because of officers dealing with a high number of vulnerable adults and children.

Up to 40 million people arrive at Heathrow each year. Between January and June 2018, the Home Office says more than 95 percent of all passengers arriving at Heathrow seeking entry to the U.K. have been handled within their target times.

Those times are 25 minutes for passengers from EU countries and a few other European nations and 45 minutes for anyone else.
But according to Cruz, last year Heathrow missed its target for the second group more than 8,000 times and this year it has already missed it more than 6,000 times.

In response, the Home Office defended its stance.

"We understand the frustration for those who have experienced longer waits and remain fully committed to working with our partners to reduce waiting times as far as is possible," it said in a statement. "At the same time, we will not compromise the essential checks we carry out at the border, which keep our country safe."

British Airways planes (File picture).
British Airways planes (File picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
World
Transport
UK and Europe
Travel