Barnaby Joyce resigns as Australian deputy-PM and National Party leader amid sexual harassment allegation

Barnaby Joyce has announced he is resigning as leader of the National Party and deputy Prime Minister of Australia.

Mr Joyce is now facing a sexual harassment allegation that acting prime minister Mathias Cormann described as "very serious".

Mr Joyce told reporters in Armidale today that he will throw open the leadership at a meeting in Canberra this Monday morning.



"To give these people in the weatherboard and iron, in those regional and small towns the best opportunity, this current cacophony of issues has to be put aside," Mr Joyce said.

Mr Joyce has lost the public support of two Nationals MPs, with Andrew Gee following Andrew Broad in withdrawing support for their leader.



The under-fire Mr Joyce called a press conference in Armidale at 4pm NZT.



The Nationals confirmed late on Thursday its executive had received a formal sexual harassment complaint against Mr Joyce.



Federal party director Ben Hindmarsh said the complaint would be taken seriously, treated with strict confidentiality and given due process.



Mr Joyce says the allegation is "spurious and defamatory".



"They should have been referred to police if they had substance," he told the Nine Network on Friday.



With Malcolm Turnbull in the US and Mr Joyce on leave, Senator Cormann said any allegation of sexual harassment is very serious.



"Barnaby Joyce has denied the allegation, but it's being investigated and subject to the outcomes of that investigation, obviously, the appropriate steps would follow," Senator Cormann told reporters in Sydney.



Victorian MP Andrew Broad became the first Nationals federal MP to call for the leader to quit, vowing to bring the matter to a head at a party room meeting in Canberra on Monday.



"At this point in time he should take a step back and stand down and be on the back bench," Mr Broad told ABC radio.



Calare MP Andrew Gee says no challenger has yet contacted him to say what they'd offer his NSW electorate.



"Until I have clarification regarding some of the issues about Barnaby, I won't be able to back him, but I'm also not in a position to back any challenger," Mr Gee said in a statement on Friday.



Assistant Families Minister David Gillespie could put his hand up to replace Mr Joyce, amid reports the NSW Nationals MP has indicated to colleagues his willingness to run if the party leader resigns.



Fellow NSW MP and Veterans Affairs Minister Michael McCormack, who recently gave an interview in which he dodged multiple questions about his support for Mr Joyce, is also considered a contender.



Speaking in Washington DC, Mr Turnbull declined to publicly back Mr Joyce, saying "leadership of the National party is a matter for the National party".



Mr Joyce had previously dug in after it was revealed earlier this month he had an affair with a former staffer who's now pregnant with his child.

