Barnaby Joyce called a 'pimp' and 'first class grub' following controversial interview

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has been branded a "pimp" and a "first class grub" by a senior NSW minister for selling his story to a commercial television network.



NSW Corrections Minister David Elliott took to social media after Mr Joyce's tell-all interview with former staffer turned partner Vikki Campion about their affair and new baby.



"Hey Barnaby, maybe YOU should be paying for Sebastian's education and health care, like every other Aussie Dad, instead of prostituting your story to raise money for a "trust" that he can access at his convenience," Mr Elliott wrote on Facebook.



Mr Elliott hash-tagged the post with "pimp MP".



The Liberal MP went on to describe Mr Joyce as a "first class grub" in the comments section.



"I love Celine Dion but didn't walk out on my family to chase her," he wrote.



"I know at least a few children who will suffer thanks to their father being a pimp."



Asked whether she condoned her minister's language, premier Gladys Berejiklian said it was "his personal opinion".

