Barbara Dreaver: Fiji’s Covid-19 crisis a ‘tragedy of huge proportions’

Fiji's Covid-19 outbreak is worsening by the day, as the Pacific nation's medical facilities struggle to cope with an escalation in infections. 

1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver says there is a disaster taking place in our region, and people are scared and worried. Source: Breakfast

Yesterday, 352 new Covid-19 cases and three more deaths from the virus were recorded. It followed a daily record of 522 new cases announced on Saturday. 

Authorities say they’re expecting further surges in the coming weeks. Health secretary Dr James Fong estimated new case numbers could escalate to 800 a day in Fiji. 

Three more Covid-19 deaths in Fiji, 352 new cases

1 NEWS’ Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver told Breakfast it was a “pivotal point” for the region. 

“A lot of people are in a very bad way economically. There’s no doubt about it.

“But, I think what we’re looking at now is a tragedy of huge proportions that’s unfolding right before our eyes.”

Fiji has 5178 active Covid-19 cases in isolation. A total of 6443 cases have been recorded in Fiji’s latest outbreak, which began in April. 

Suva, Fiji. Source: 1 NEWS

It’s left the country’s morgues, ICU units and field hospitals full.

“A friend of mine has a family member … [who was] very bad with Covid. Went to that field hospital, couldn’t get into ICU because it was full. There were no intubators left for him. 

“He died in the same position that next morning,” Dreaver said. 

Thirty-three people’s deaths have been attributed to the virus, with 31 of those happening in the most recent outbreak. 

Fifteen others have died with Covid-19, but authorities aren’t including them in its official Covid-19 toll because their deaths were deemed to have been caused by underlying health conditions. 

'Quite confronting' - Kiwi doctor says Covid outbreak has left Fiji feeling 'under siege'

Despite soaring case numbers, Fijian officials have said for months a hard lockdown won't work because the public won't comply

Dreaver said that reason didn’t make sense because authorities enforced curfews during previous coups in Fiji. 

Now China is pledging to set up a Pacific Island health hub, pledging supplies like vaccines to Fiji. Source: 1 NEWS

She said people had told her they were scared and worried because others weren’t following rules and social distancing. There also continued to be reports of kava parties. 

“A lot of people actually don’t believe the severity of it, even though there are now so many cases.”


