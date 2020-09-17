Barbados takes steps to 'leave colonial past behind', remove Queen as head of state

Barbados' Governor-General Dame Sandra Mason stated today that it is time for the country to become a republic, saying that it is time for Barbadians to "leave our colonial past behind".

Queen Elizabeth II has been Head of State of Barbados since its independence from the British empire in 1966.

"Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state," continued the Governor-General. "Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a republic by the time we celebrate our 55th anniversary of independence."

The speech was delivered at the opening of parliament to provide an overview of the government's agenda for 2018-2023.

The topic of becoming a republic is not new to Barbadians.

Former parliaments have voted in parliamentary changes that will facilitate a vote to be a republic.

The 55th anniversary falls in 2021.