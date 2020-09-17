TODAY |

Barbados takes steps to 'leave colonial past behind', remove Queen as head of state

Source:  Associated Press

Barbados' Governor-General Dame Sandra Mason stated today that it is time for the country to become a republic, saying that it is time for Barbadians to "leave our colonial past behind".

Buckingham Palace said the move isn’t out of the blue. Source: Breakfast

Queen Elizabeth II has been Head of State of Barbados since its independence from the British empire in 1966.

"Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state," continued the Governor-General. "Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a republic by the time we celebrate our 55th anniversary of independence."

The speech was delivered at the opening of parliament to provide an overview of the government's agenda for 2018-2023.

The topic of becoming a republic is not new to Barbadians.

Former parliaments have voted in parliamentary changes that will facilitate a vote to be a republic.

The 55th anniversary falls in 2021.

The Queen is Head of State in the following Caribbean nations: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St Vincent.

