Barack Obama warns of rising influence of ‘strongman politics’

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The tweeted defence came after Trump openly questioned his own intelligence agencies' findings Russia meddled in the 2016 US election
Richard Turipa started taking art classes at the Auckland City Mission - and discovered he had a talent.
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.