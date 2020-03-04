Barack Obama officially throws weight behind former VP Joe Biden's presidential bid

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden, giving the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee a boost from the party's biggest fundraiser and one of its most popular figures.

Joe Biden. Source: 1 NEWS

"Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery," Obama said in a 12-minute video in which he argued the coronavirus pandemic reinforced the need for better leadership.

The endorsement marked Obama's return to presidential politics more than three years after leaving the White House. He didn't mention his successor, President Donald Trump, by name and instead sought to bridge the ideological divide among Democrats.

Obama commended Bernie Sanders, who was the leading progressive foil to Biden during the Democratic primary. The Vermont senator ended his campaign last week and threw his support behind Biden on Monday.

The former president called Sanders an "American original" and backed his frequent call for "structural change." But he also said that while Democrats "may not always agree on every detail," they must unify to defeat Republicans.

"The Republicans occupying the White House and running the U.S. Senate are not interested in progress," he said. "They're interested in power."

Sanders reiterated his support of Biden, saying it would be "irresponsible" for his own supporters not to back the former vice president.

"I will do everything I can to help elect Joe," Sanders said in an interview. "We had a contentious campaign. We disagree on issues. But my job now is to not only rally my supporters, but to do everything I can to bring the party together to see that (Trump) is not elected president."

Elizabeth Warren is the only former Democratic presidential candidate who hasn't yet backed Biden. The Massachusetts senator is expected to do so soon, according to a person familiar with her plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss her thinking.

Two other prominent Democrats who have yet to publicly back Biden are former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, the party's 2016 nominee.