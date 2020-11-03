Barack Obama lambastes Donald Trump for 'Covid spreader tour' rallies

Former US President Barack Obama headed to Georgia on today on the last full day of campaigning before the election to encourage turnout for his former vice president Joe Biden.

This comes as Biden planned three stops in Pennsylvania and Ohio and US President Donald Trump had five in four states.

"I've got one word for you, Atlanta, tomorrow. Tomorrow, after four years of failure, you have the power to change America," Obama said during a drive-in rally in Atlanta.

"Tomorrow, you can put an end to the politics that tries to divide a nation just to win an election, that tries to stoke conspiracy theories and and fear at a time when we need competence and we need hope."



Obama also took aim at Trump's campaign rallies, which he called a "Covid spreader tour".



"Last night on his Covid spreader tour, he's going around spreading Covid. He's like a carrier because he cares more about having big crowds than he does about keeping people safe," he said.

More than 93 million votes have already been cast, through early voting or mail-in ballots, which could lead to delays in tabulation.

Trump has spent months claiming without evidence that the votes would be ripe for fraud while refusing to guarantee that he would honor the election result.

Trump has used stark terms to threaten litigation to stop the tabulation of ballots arriving after Election Day - counting that is allowed with earlier postmarks in some states.

"What's Trump's closing argument right now?" said Obama.

"He told his supporters, don't tell anybody, but he's going to fire Dr. Fauci after the election. Don't boo, vote."

It’s the most direct Trump has been in suggesting he was serious about trying to remove Fauci from his position. He has previously expressed that he was concerned about the political blowback of removing the popular and respected doctor before the election.

Trump cannot directly fire Fauci, who is not a presidential appointee. Theoretically, Trump could pressure Fauci’s boss, Dr. Francis Collins, or Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to do so.

"They've already said they're not going to contain the pandemic now they want to fire the one person who could actually help them contain the pandemic," said Obama.

"So, Georgia, if you think they've done a bad job at managing Covid so far, basically what they're telling you now is you ain't seen nothing yet."

Obama has been campaigning in several battleground states in the campaign’s closing weeks.