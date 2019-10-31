TODAY |

Barack Obama calls out 'woke, cancel culture' online - 'That's not activisim'

Former United States President Barack Obama has launched an attack on those who call things out online, saying "that's not activisim".

Mr Obama suggested young people actually need to take action, not just be "woke" on the internet.

At an Obama Foundation event he talked about "cancel culture", saying: "The world is messy, there are ambiguities".

"People who do really good stuff have flaws. People who you are fighting may love their kids and share certain things with you.

"There is this sense that, 'The way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people and that's enough'," he said. "That's not activism, that's not bringing about change.

"If all you're doing is casting stones, you're probably not going to get that far. That's easy to do."


"That's not activism," the former US president said. Source: Breakfast
