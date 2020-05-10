TODAY |

Barack Obama broke classmate's nose for using racial slur

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Barack Obama once broke a classmate's nose for calling him a racial slur.

Barack Obama. Source: Getty

The former president of the United States has opened up about his childhood experiences with racism, and recalled a time he got into a fight over an incident with a friend.

Speaking to Bruce Springsteen on their 'Renegades: Born in the USA' podcast, he said: "Listen, when I was in school, I had a friend. We played basketball together. And one time we got into a fight, and he called me a c***.

"Now, first of all, ain’t no c***s in Hawaii, right? It’s one of those things where he might not even have known what a c*** was. What he knew was, ‘I can hurt you by saying this'...

"I remember I popped him in the face and broke his nose, and we were in the locker room. I explained to him - I said, ‘Don’t you ever call me something like that.

"'I may be poor. I may be ignorant. I may be mean. I may be ugly. I may not like myself. I may be unhappy, but you know what I’m not? I’m not you.’ ”

