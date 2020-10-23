TODAY |

Banksy's playful take on Monet painting sells for almost NZ$15 million

Source:  Associated Press

Banksy’s playful take on a famous impressionist painting has sold at auction for almost NZ$15 million, the second-highest price ever paid for a work by the British street artist.

The British street artist added abandoned shopping carts to the French artist’s water lilies. Source: Breakfast

“Show Me the Monet” sold to an unidentified bidder at Sotheby’s in London yesterday, surpassing its upper pre-sale estimate of NZ$10 million.

In the 2005 work, Banksy added abandoned shopping carts and an orange traffic cone to Claude Monet’s image of water lilies in his garden at Giverny.

Alex Branczik, Sotheby’s European head of contemporary art, said the work was one of the "strongest and most iconic" Banksy works to appear at auction.

Banksy, whose real name has never been officially confirmed, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists.

Another Banksy work, “Devolved Parliament,” sold last year at Sotheby’s in London for NZ$20 million.

A staff member at Sotheby's auction house in London views Banksy's "Show Me The Monet". Source: Associated Press

Earlier this month, his graffiti-style piece “Forgive Us Our Trespassing” sold for NZ$12.4 million at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong.

