Banksy withdraws art-for-votes offer in UK election due to electoral rules breach

Secretive street artist Banksy has rescinded his offer of a free artwork to voters who oppose the Conservatives in Britain's election, after being warned it breached electoral rules.

The print Banksy is offering showing his famous balloon girl, but with the red heart balloon replaced with the Union flag. Source: Banksy

The artist had offered prints of a new limited-edition artwork to voters in Conservative-held seats around his hometown of Bristol in southwest England.

Today, he posted a message on his website headed "product recall."

It said he had been warned by electoral authorities that the offer "will invalidate the election result. So I regret to announce this ill-conceived and legally dubious promotion has now been cancelled."

Avon and Somerset Police said that it is a criminal offence "for any voter to accept or agree to accept a gift or similar in return for voting or refraining from voting."

Last week, Banksy made the announcement on his website about the free print, saying it would be released on June 10, the day after the General Election - a print of his famous balloon girl, but with the red heart balloon replaced with the Union flag.

It said: "This limited edition artwork on archival quality paper is completely free, but is only available to registered voters in the Bristol North West, Bristol West, North Somerset, Thornbury, Kingswood and Filton constituencies.

"Simply send in a photo of your ballot paper from polling day showing you voted against the Conservative incumbent and this complimentary gift will be mailed to you."

In a "lawyer's note" disclaimer, it added: "This print is a souvenir piece of campaign material, it is in no way meant to influence the choices of the electorate, has no monetary value, is for amusement purposes only and is strictly not for re-sale. Terms and conditions to follow, postage not included."