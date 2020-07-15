Banksy weighs in on mask debate with latest piece on London Underground train

Secretive street artist Bansky has covered a London Underground train with a Covid-19 message about masks.

In a video posted on social media, Banksy can be seen spraying his signature rat artwork.

One rat is seen sneezing and another is using a mask as a parachute.

A third rat is seen dispensing hand sanitiser.

Banksy, dressed in personal protective equipment, ended with the caption "I get locked down, but I get up again".

The work comes as the British Government said it would make face coverings compulsory in shops, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson making the announcement on Friday. Compulsory face coverings on public transport has been in place since June 15.

However, another minister on Sunday said masks in shops wouldn’t become mandatory in England, sparking confusion.

Yesterday, the British health and social care secretary said legislation would come into force on July 24 for face coverings in shops.

Transport for London told the Guardian Bansky’s stencils had since been removed due to its anti-graffiti policy.