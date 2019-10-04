TODAY |

Banksy painting fetches record NZ$19 million at London auction

1 NEWS
More From
World
Arts and Culture
UK and Europe

A Banksy painting depicting politician's in Britain's House of Commons as chimpanzees has sold for £9,879,500 (NZ$19 million).

The anonymous artist painted the four metre-wide work titled Devolved Parliament in 2009.

The painting was expected to sell for around £1.5m and £2m (NZ$4 million) but sold for exponentially more at Sotheby’s in London, the BBC reports.

The Bristol artist said via Instagram it was a “record price for a Banksy painting set at auction tonight.” and “shame I didn’t still own it”.

According to Sotheby’s, the bidding lasted only 13 minutes and said, "Regardless of where you sit in the Brexit debate, there's no doubt that this work is more pertinent now than it has ever been."

Alex Branczik, from Sotheby's, said Banksy "confronted the burning issues of the day".

He said the artist "distils society's most complicated political situations into just one, deceptively simple image that is readily shareable in our social media age".

'Devolved Parliament' was painted by the anonymous Bristol artist, Banksy, in 2009. Source: Instagram / Banksy
More From
World
Arts and Culture
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Gary Lineker backs down on All Blacks' haka comments after John Campbell calls him out on Twitter
2
Fiji produce maybe the most embarrassing moment of the Rugby World Cup so far
3
Steve Hansen tells reporter, 'assume what you like' about Brodie Retallick's fitness
4
Ardie Savea sports new goggles for All Blacks, but they're off within minutes
5
Measles outbreak: Auckland father's kiss of near death
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Bernie Sanders to be at Democratic debate following heart procedure
04:36

Pro tips on how to store your kids' art and avoid clutter
00:23

Four people killed in knife attack by employee at Paris police headquarters

Teen shot in Hong Kong protests charged as a ban on masks is being considered