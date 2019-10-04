Banksy painting fetches record NZ$19 million at London auction

A Banksy painting depicting politician's in Britain's House of Commons as chimpanzees has sold for £9,879,500 (NZ$19 million).

The anonymous artist painted the four metre-wide work titled Devolved Parliament in 2009.

The painting was expected to sell for around £1.5m and £2m (NZ$4 million) but sold for exponentially more at Sotheby’s in London, the BBC reports.

The Bristol artist said via Instagram it was a “record price for a Banksy painting set at auction tonight.” and “shame I didn’t still own it”.

According to Sotheby’s, the bidding lasted only 13 minutes and said, "Regardless of where you sit in the Brexit debate, there's no doubt that this work is more pertinent now than it has ever been."

Alex Branczik, from Sotheby's, said Banksy "confronted the burning issues of the day".