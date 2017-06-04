 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Banksy offers non-Tory voters free prints in upcoming UK election, but the elusive artist may fall foul of the law

share

Source:

AAP

Secretive street artist Banksy could be flirting with electoral law after apparently offering free prints to UK voters who vote against the Conservatives in the upcoming election. 

The print Banksy is offering showing his famous balloon girl, but with the red heart balloon replaced with the Union flag.

Source: Banksy

Banksy, famous for his satirical and politically-themed graffiti, is offering the prints of a new limited edition artwork to people who vote against the Tories in seats in and around Bristol formerly held by the party's MPs.

An announcement on his website says that a new Banksy piece will be released on June 10, the day after the General Election - a print of his famous balloon girl, but with the red heart balloon replaced with the Union flag.

It says: "This limited edition artwork on archival quality paper is completely free, but is only available to registered voters in the Bristol North West, Bristol West, North Somerset, Thornbury, Kingswood and Filton constituencies.

"Simply send in a photo of your ballot paper from polling day showing you voted against the Conservative incumbent and this complimentary gift will be mailed to you."

In a "lawyer's note" disclaimer, it adds: "This print is a souvenir piece of campaign material, it is in no way meant to influence the choices of the electorate, has no monetary value, is for amusement purposes only and is strictly not for re-sale. Terms and conditions to follow, postage not included."

But the elusive artist may yet fall foul of the law.

The Electoral Commission, which oversees elections in the UK, warns that bribery - "where someone directly or indirectly gives any money or procures any office to or for any voter, in order to induce any voter to vote or not vote" - is an electoral offence.

Banksy should also be aware of an issue known as treating, in which "a person is guilty of treating if either before, during or after an election they directly or indirectly give or provide any food, drink, entertainment or provision to corruptly influence any voter to vote or refrain from voting. Treating requires a corrupt intent - it does not apply to ordinary hospitality".

Related

UK and Europe

Arts and Culture

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

00:30
2
This was scary. Team USA's skipper playing hardball at a crucial moment of this big race on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Video: 'Hold, hold, hold!' Jimmy Spithill threatens to T-Bone Team NZ in frightening game of chicken, as Burling blinks first

00:31
3
Milner-Skudder made his Super Rugby return igniting a stunning Hurricanes try against the Force in Perth.

Watch: Guess who's back? Nehe Milner-Skudder shreds the Force with dancing feet as Canes score stunner in blowout

00:30
4
Moments after setting up Vince Aso the Canes skipper got in on the scoring cartwheeling over the try-line in the 69th minute.

Watch: Hurricanes star TJ Perenara toys with Force, pulls out ridiculous backyard footy skills in Canes blowout

00:51
5
A former nurse has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of eight nursing home residents in Ontario.

'I would feel that red surge' – Canadian nurse's chilling confession after murdering patients

00:22
The Kiwis were penalised three times during their second race against Team USA in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Who will Team NZ race in tomorrow's semi? Thinking caps on after gut-wrenching loss to Oracle

Relive today's action on the last day of round robin racing in the 35th America's Cup from Bermuda.

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.


03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ