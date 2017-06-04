Banksy offers non-Tory voters free prints in upcoming UK election, but the elusive artist may fall foul of the law

Secretive street artist Banksy could be flirting with electoral law after apparently offering free prints to UK voters who vote against the Conservatives in the upcoming election.



The print Banksy is offering showing his famous balloon girl, but with the red heart balloon replaced with the Union flag. Source: Banksy

Banksy, famous for his satirical and politically-themed graffiti, is offering the prints of a new limited edition artwork to people who vote against the Tories in seats in and around Bristol formerly held by the party's MPs.



An announcement on his website says that a new Banksy piece will be released on June 10, the day after the General Election - a print of his famous balloon girl, but with the red heart balloon replaced with the Union flag.



It says: "This limited edition artwork on archival quality paper is completely free, but is only available to registered voters in the Bristol North West, Bristol West, North Somerset, Thornbury, Kingswood and Filton constituencies.



"Simply send in a photo of your ballot paper from polling day showing you voted against the Conservative incumbent and this complimentary gift will be mailed to you."



In a "lawyer's note" disclaimer, it adds: "This print is a souvenir piece of campaign material, it is in no way meant to influence the choices of the electorate, has no monetary value, is for amusement purposes only and is strictly not for re-sale. Terms and conditions to follow, postage not included."



But the elusive artist may yet fall foul of the law.



The Electoral Commission, which oversees elections in the UK, warns that bribery - "where someone directly or indirectly gives any money or procures any office to or for any voter, in order to induce any voter to vote or not vote" - is an electoral offence.

