Banksy mural found on Welsh garage finds new home in art gallery

A mural by British artist Banksy was removed from a steelworker's garage in Port Talbot in Wales today and relocated to an art gallery.

The relocation of the artwork, called Season's Greetings, required months of planning as engineers had to work out how to transport the external walls.



The art features a young boy playing in what appears to be snow, with the other side of the wall revealing the child is breathing in fumes.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

The mural, which is hoped to be made available to the public by the end of the week, will be displayed about a mile away from its original home for at least three years.