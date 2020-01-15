Banksy artwork goes under hammer for Australia bushfire relief

An original work by renowned street artist Banksy will go under the auctioneer's hammer in Australia to raise money for bushfire relief.

Funds from the sale of Banksy's Weston Super Mare will be donated to raise money for the Victorian government's bushfire appeal.

Artwork is being donated by Victorian art collectors Sandra Powell and Andrew King to the fire relief auction they are holding in South Yarra, Melbourne on Sunday.

The exhibition will include almost 100 works from Australian and international street artists such as Rone, Adnate and D*Face donated by a range of artists, collectors and galleries.

"The auction line-up is arguably the most comprehensive and diverse survey of street art ever assembled in Melbourne," Mr King said.

The estimated price for each artwork ranges from $520 to $20,838 but Banksy's creation might fetch more.

Another work by the Bristol native, called Vote to Love, was reportedly sold in London on Wednesday for about $2.4 million.