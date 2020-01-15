TODAY |

Banksy artwork goes under hammer for Australia bushfire relief

Source:  AAP

An original work by renowned street artist Banksy will go under the auctioneer's hammer in Australia to raise money for bushfire relief.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But the devastating effect on food supplies means shoppers will be hit in the pocket, 1 NEWS Australia correspondent Ryan Boswell reports. Source: 1 NEWS

Funds from the sale of Banksy's Weston Super Mare will be donated to raise money for the Victorian government's bushfire appeal.

Artwork is being donated by Victorian art collectors Sandra Powell and Andrew King to the fire relief auction they are holding in South Yarra, Melbourne on Sunday.

The exhibition will include almost 100 works from Australian and international street artists such as Rone, Adnate and D*Face donated by a range of artists, collectors and galleries.

"The auction line-up is arguably the most comprehensive and diverse survey of street art ever assembled in Melbourne," Mr King said.

The estimated price for each artwork ranges from $520 to $20,838 but Banksy's creation might fetch more.

Another work by the Bristol native, called Vote to Love, was reportedly sold in London on Wednesday for about $2.4 million.


World
Australia
Arts and Culture
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Samoan-born New Zealand boxer Jimmy 'The Thunder' Peau dies, aged 54
2
Hong Kong Sevens reportedly postponed due to coronavirus
3
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
4
Karakia held for Flaxmere boy left brain damaged after savage beating - 'It's breaking my heart'
5
‘An MMA submission move?’ - Steven Adams’ teammates fume about foul as he shrugs it off
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'No one cares about that little kid' - Boss told detective to drop William Tyrrell investigation, court told

Rubbish truck driver charged after man killed in Sydney hit-and-run
01:27

Man accused of murdering pair in toolbox dumped in creek blames his 'mates'

Four federal prosecutors quit Roger Stone case in dispute over sentence