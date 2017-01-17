 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Balloon crash in the Emirates injures six tourists

share

Source:

Associated Press

Investigators in the United Arab Emirates are looking into what caused a hot-air balloon to abruptly drop from the sky, injuring six tourists onboard.

This Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, released by Sharjah police, and made available today, shows a balloon that was carrying European and Asian tourists after it struck the ground as it flew over the desert near the small town of al-Madam, United Arab Emirates. Investigators in the UAE are looking into what caused a hot-air balloon to abruptly drop from the sky, injuring six tourists onboard. (Sharjah Police via AP)

Balloon that was carrying European and Asian tourists after it struck the ground.

Source: Associated Press

Police in the emirate of Sharjah said today that the balloon struck the ground on Saturday morning as it flew over the desert near the small town of al-Madam.

Police say the six European and Asian tourists suffered moderate to serious injuries and were being treated in a hospital.

The nationalities of the victims were not released.

Sharjah is one of seven sheikhdoms in the UAE federation, anchored by a city of the same name immediately adjacent to Dubai.

Several people sustained minor injuries when another hot-air balloon crashed in the desert outside Dubai last February.

Related

Middle East

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:59
1
Esther Pakura says 16-year-old Jacob loved life, his friends, and his skateboard. He died in a suspected hit and run at the weekend.

Video: 'Why couldn't you stop?' Grieving mother of teen skater killed in hit-and-run sends emotional message to driver

2
Australia's Nick Kyrgios waves to the crowd after defeating Portugal's Gastao Elias in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Kyrgios' new approach: Keep calm and move on at Aussie Open


3
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:10
4
The Highlanders centre clearly wants to make an impact in 2017, judging by this eye-popping pre-season workout.

Watch: All Black Malakai Fekitoa prepares for new season by squatting humongous weights at the gym

00:22
5
The Australian actress has been labelled a Trump supporter following an interview with BBC where she gave comments on the US elections.

'I'm out' – Nicole Kidman fed up addressing her support for Donald Trump

02:01
We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

'I've always wanted to know where I came from' – Kiwi mum goes online to track down birth parents

We meet a woman who was adopted from Russia and has used a website to find out more about her past.

01:55
It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

'I noticed the ground opening up...that's when I knew we were in trouble' - locomotive engineer reflects on Kaikoura quake experience

It's full steam ahead for work to repair the South Island's damaged main trunk line.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'You just can't take your eyes off them' - Water Safety NZ responds to fence-climbing toddler video

Toddlers needs constant supervision around water because "they can disappear in the blink of an eye".

00:08
The Breakfast host came across a pair of the rare birds on Ulva Island off Steward Island.

Hilary Barry's wilderness kiwi encounter: 'They took my breath away'

The Breakfast host posted video of the encounter on Ulva Island.

00:26
Australian Wendy Atkinson says she wanted to demonstrate that even very young kids should not be left alone around pools.

'He opened the gate in 21 seconds unassisted' - quick-climbing toddler a warning for parents to be wary of pools

An Aussie mum has posted an alarming video demonstrating the ease her toddler scaled a fence.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ