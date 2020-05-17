Bali mulls reopening borders for tourists in October

Holiday hotspot Bali is hoping to have tourists back on its beaches by October, despite the Covid-19 outbreak.
Their fight against the virus has been relatively successful, with 343 cases recorded and four deaths.
Of its cases, 243 have recovered, according to World Health Organization data.
The lower numbers means the island could reopen ahead of the rest of Indonesia, which has more than 17,000 confirmed cases and 1089 deaths.
Bali's economy relies heavily on tourism.
In March, as the Covid-19 outbreak tightened its grip on the world, foreign tourist arrivals into Indonesia plummeted by more than 60 per cent compared to the same time in the year before.