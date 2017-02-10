 

Bali landslides kill 12 people, authorities say

Twelve people including young children were killed in landslides on the tourist island of Bali that wiped out several homes, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said today.

Houses are seen buried under the mud following a landslide in Songan village on Bali island, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. A number of people including young children were killed in the landslides on the tourist island that wiped out several homes, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said. (AP Photo)

Houses are seen buried under the mud following a deadly landslide in Songan village, Bali today.

Source: Associated Press

The agency's spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said landslides hit three villages in mountainous areas of Bangli district and were caused by sustained torrential rains.

Members of two families were among those killed in Songan village including a one-year-old boy, his seven-year-old sister and their mother.

Four people were killed in Awan village and one person died in Sukawana village.

The agency said more heavy rains are likely in Bali and people should be aware of the possibility of landslides and floods.

Two people in Songan village were hospitalised with severe injuries, two others suffered minor injuries and five homes were buried.

The resort island is Indonesia's best-known tourist destination and famous for its Hindu culture, white beaches and lush green interior.

Rains often cause flooding and landslides in Indonesia, an archipelago where millions of people live in mountainous areas or on flood plains near rivers.

