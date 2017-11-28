Bali international airport reopens following shifting of volcanic ash

The airport on the Indonesian resort island of Bali reopened overnight (NZT) after an erupting volcano forced its closure two days ago.

However, the country's president said the danger had not passed and urged anyone within the mountain's exclusion zone to get out "for the sake of their safety."

Volcanic ash reaching 7,600 metres in the air began drifting south and southeast of Mount Agung, leaving clean space above the airport for planes to land and take off, said airport spokesman Arie Ahsannurohim.

The airport, which handles more than 400 flights a day, had closed Monday, disrupting travel for tens of thousands of people trying to enter or leave the popular vacation destination. Thick ash particles are hazardous to aircraft and can choke engines.

Despite the all-clear from authorities, flights are unlikely to rapidly return to normal levels and a change in the direction of the ash or a new more powerful eruption could force the airport's closure again.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo ordered all concerned ministries and agencies, as well as the military and police, to help Bali's government deal with the disaster.