Bali international airport reopens following shifting of volcanic ash

Source:

Associated Press

The airport on the Indonesian resort island of Bali reopened overnight (NZT) after an erupting volcano forced its closure two days ago.

Thousands of travellers including hundreds of Kiwis have been stranded by the closure on the international airport.
Source: BBC

However, the country's president said the danger had not passed and urged anyone within the mountain's exclusion zone to get out "for the sake of their safety."

Volcanic ash reaching 7,600 metres in the air began drifting south and southeast of Mount Agung, leaving clean space above the airport for planes to land and take off, said airport spokesman Arie Ahsannurohim.

The airport, which handles more than 400 flights a day, had closed Monday, disrupting travel for tens of thousands of people trying to enter or leave the popular vacation destination. Thick ash particles are hazardous to aircraft and can choke engines.

The volcano began hurling clouds of ash and gas into the atmosphere on the weekend.
Source: 1 NEWS

Despite the all-clear from authorities, flights are unlikely to rapidly return to normal levels and a change in the direction of the ash or a new more powerful eruption could force the airport's closure again.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo ordered all concerned ministries and agencies, as well as the military and police, to help Bali's government deal with the disaster.

Many airlines delayed or cancelled flights last night, after Mt Agung erupted for the second time this week.

"I hope there will be no victims hit by the eruption," he said.

