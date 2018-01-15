Baguette should be a UNESCO cultural treasure, says French President

There's nothing more French than a baguette and now the President of France wants to protect the stick of bread's status as a national icon by having it added to UNESCO's list of cultural treasures.

Emmanuel Macron thinks the baguette is the best thing since, well, sliced bread, and so it should be recognised by UNESCO, Australia's ABC reports.

French bakers want to set the simple, traditional recipe for the baguette apart from mass produced, preservative laden, frozen imitations.

With the support of their country's president they've applied for the baguette to be added to UNESCO's list of cultural treasures.

Such recognition by the UN is not out of the question.