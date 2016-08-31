 

Bags of cocaine worth $90 million wash up on beaches in Britain

Almost $90 million NZD worth of cocaine has washed up on beaches in Norfolk, Britain.

Cocaine seized by police as part of an Auckland drug bust

Cocaine seized by police as part of an Auckland drug bust.

Source: 1 NEWS

English police and boarder force officers were called to Hopton beach after a member of the public discovered a number of bags full of the class A drug.

Further up the coast more packages were discovered. Altogether the total haul weighs about 360kg. 

The case has now been refferred to the National Crime Agency.

Mathew Rivers from the NCA told The Guadian: "This is obviously a substantial seizure of class A drugs and its loss will represent a major blow to the organised criminals involved."

Norfolk police have urged members of the public who find further packages to contact them.

