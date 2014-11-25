Baghdad bombing strikes car dealership, killing 48 people

Sources:| Associated Press
A car bomb has struck Baghdad's southwestern al-Bayaa neighbourhood overnight, killing at and wounding dozens.
The death toll is at 48 and more than 50 people were injured according to the BBC.
Police and medical officials said the bombing targeted car dealerships.
Baghdad has been the scene of near daily bomb attacks claimed by ISIS in what is seen as an attempt to distract attention as the militants cede territory along front lines in northern and western Iraq.
No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
