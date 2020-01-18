Badly-injured kangaroo spotted in charred remains of NSW forest dies

A NZ animal evacuation team has been involved in a heart-breaking situation with a badly-injured kangaroo that spotted in the charred remains of a forest near a New South Wales home.

Charity group Animal Evac New Zealand said they were called to the scene after the homeowner failed to receive help from other animal groups.

In a video, a woman can be heard asking, "You alright, mate?" The kangaroo shakes his head, to which the woman responds, "No, me either."

A team, including a local veterinarian licensed to use a dart gun, was dispatched to help assess the injured marsupial.