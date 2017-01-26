How bad is USA's illegal migrant problem? Border Patrol made 52,000 arrests ...last month

US Border Patrol agents report making 51,912 arrests in May, the third month in a row the number has topped 50,000.

A section of security wall on the US-Mexico border. Source: istock.com

The Trump administration uses the arrest numbers as the best gauge of whether illegal crossings are going up or down.

Border arrests fell last year to the lowest level since 1971. But since April 2017, arrests have climbed steadily.

Curbing illegal immigration is an administration priority.

Trump cited the issue as an achievement in a tweet earlier this week on his 500th day in office. But last month, he criticised the Homeland Security secretary for failing to stop rising numbers.