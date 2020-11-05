'BAD THINGS HAPPENED' - Trump continues baseless fraud accusations in Twitter tirade

US President Donald Trump is doubling down on his baseless claims he won the US election, claiming "I WON THE ELECTION" in an all-caps tweet.

Source: Breakfast

Joe Biden has been crowned the winner five days after votes began being counted in the election, winning 290 of the electoral college votes.

In comparison, Trump won 214.

Either candidate needed at least 270 electoral college votes to secure the presidency.

In his first series of tweets since the news broke of Biden's win, Trump claimed "I WON THE ELECTION" with "71 million LEGAL VOTES".

"BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE," he wrote.

He did not provide any evidence to support his claim.

As votes are counted, both parties are allowed to send a representative to watch and supervise. Due to Covid-19 precautions, observers from both sides were made to stand a distance away from the table.

Trump has not clarified what he believes are "legal votes" nor how he is confident all 71 million votes for him were "legal". Associated Press reports 70.6 million votes cast for Trump and 74.9 million votes for Biden.

Within five minutes of the tweets being sent, they were flagged by Twitter.

The tweets come with a warning message: "This claim about election fraud is disputed".

Trump has maintained claims of fraud involved in the election, including saying he would launch a legal challenge.

Neither Trump nor his legal team have provided any evidence to support his claims.

Trump was seen golfing while the election result was announced, but has since returned to the White House.

Meanwhile Biden is expected to address his supporters from his home at Wilmington, Delaware, at 2pm NZT.