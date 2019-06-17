TODAY |

Backpacker shares rape threat story as Australia looks to make Outback working holidays safer

1 NEWS
More From
World
Australia
Crime and Justice
Travel
Tourism
Employment

A British backpacker in Australia has told media how she was threatened with rape if she didn’t sleep with a hostel owner, as authorities across the Tasman work to make it safer for tourists on working holidays.

Visitors to Australia under 30 years old who are granted three-year working holiday visas are expected to carry out six months of farm work during their stay.

Some, desperate to fulfil the requirement, are exposed to abuse and sometimes dangerous conditions at backpackers and farmstays.

New Zealanders don’t need a visa to work or travel in Australia, but many are still lured by the appeal of an Outback adventure.

British backpacker Frances Fairs travelled to Mildura, northwest Victoria, in search of adventure, but she was greeted with a hostel in disrepair, the ABC reports.

"I was shown to my room. The beds were bare but you could see the bed bugs on there and there was a soiled mattress in there on the floor and a bathroom that didn't work and a kitchen that had no running water," Ms Fairs said.

However, the hostel's squalid living conditions was the least of her problems. Over the next four weeks, she said, the owner's behaviour towards her turned increasingly sexual, before escalating by Christmas.

"He called me into his office and was like, 'Right, here's the deal – you are to sleep with me and my girlfriend or I rape you. Pick one.'

"He said, 'Well, I'm gunna pick you up tomorrow whether you like it or not,' and 'I have people that will come and grab you. You're not going to be able to resist this.' And I kicked him – I kicked him off me."

Ms Fairs' story was all too familiar for Rosie Ayliffe, whose only child Mia was stabbed to death by a French national in a Queensland backpacker hostel in 2016.

Ms Ayliffe now provides advice for 20,000 people on social media – many of who are looking for farm work in Australia. Their stories of exploitation and assault, she said, "used to reduce me to absolute tears."

"It was like going through Mia's death again. Every time I got another story, it was like going through her death again," she said.

The Department of Home Affairs said they have now introduced a number of sweeping changes to protect visitors, including providing the Fair Work Ombudsman with additional funding and power to investigate and penalise bad employers.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    There are claims of abuse and sometimes dangerous conditions at hostels and farm-stays. Source: ABC Australia
    More From
    World
    Australia
    Crime and Justice
    Travel
    Tourism
    Employment
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Could you be affected? Import ban and removal of unsafe cars from NZ roads being considered
    2
    Detective Superintendent Greg Williams says an increase in gang violence is partly due to the changing landscape of the illegal methamphetamine trade.
    Gangsters arriving from Australia adding to escalating violence linked with meth dealing, top cop says
    3
    David Hisco is leaving ANZ after an internal review of his expenses caused concern.
    ANZ chief steps down amid concerns over use of chauffeured cars, to forfeit right to $6.4 million in equity
    4
    The disgraced ex-Wallaby spoke at a Sydney church yesterday.
    Israel Folau targets homosexuals, transgender youth in latest church sermon
    5
    Screaming, agitated man forces Turkish Airlines flight to turn back to Istanbul
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE

    Investigation underway after off-duty cop, holding his child, shot man dead inside California Costco store
    01:38
    Mr Evans loved passed his knowledge of aviation onto the younger generation.

    Coromandel town mourning death of much-loved identity and aviation buff Jim Evans
    Gang members make up almost 40 percent of New Zealand's prison population.

    Mental health, addiction services for offenders get $128 million funding boost
    06:29
    Detective Superintendent Greg Williams says an increase in gang violence is partly due to the changing landscape of the illegal methamphetamine trade.

    Gangsters arriving from Australia adding to escalating violence linked with meth dealing, top cop says