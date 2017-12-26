 

Backpacker accuses police of 'hitting us with batons' as unauthorised Sydney beach party is dispersed

AAP

Christmas revellers pushed and pepper sprayed by police after a boozy, unauthorised Sydney beach party have questioned the tactics used by officers.

Police were called to Little Bay on Christmas Day after reports of the large backpacker gathering.
Source: 7 News

Police were called to Little Bay, south of Maroubra, on Monday afternoon after reports of the large backpacker gathering and arrived to find approximately 3000 people drinking, singing and dancing.

As the crowd was moved on, two women were arrested. They have since been charged with assaulting police, with officers alleging they were hit with bottles.

Footage of the aftermath of the party shows officers attempting to disperse the gathering.

One video posted on Facebook shows at least four women being pushed to the ground, including two who landed on the road, as officers doused others with pepper spray.

Stephen Minshaw, who was injured, said police were hitting people with batons as they tried to leave.

"I don't get why the police needed to use force," he told the Seven Network.

"We're backpackers, we're not going to ... fight back against them."

He denied the party had gotten out of hand.

Other social media users responded to the footage by labelling the police response as "unnecessarily violent", "ridiculous" and going "way too far".

A police spokeswoman said she wasn't able to comment on the videos or police tactics.

Two women aged 23 and 25 were charged with assaulting a police officer, while the younger was also charged with causing actual bodily harm.

They are expected before Waverley Local Court on January 31.

