Back-tracking Trump cracks joke about his intelligence services as White House lights go out

US ABC

Momentary darkness descended on the US President as delivered a U-turn on his Putin-meeting comments.
Politics

A damning report into the Bella Vista residences has called for an inquiry.

Residents of Tauranga's failed Bella Vista subdivision still in limbo as compensation day looms

Air Mauritius (file picture).

Business class passenger carries live ammunition onto Perth flight

Cancer society's Medical Director Dr Chris Jackson says the study was only on rats, but does have some interesting implications.

'Don't throw your cell phones away' - Expert cautions against alarm as study links rat cancer to phone radiation


He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Watch: Back-tracking Trump cracks joke about his intelligence services as White House lights go out


The Ellenbrook Murders

Kiwi woman killed alongside two children in ‘horrific’ Perth homicide ‘provided strength, hope and inspiration’ - former boss remembers


Michelle Peterson's son Teancum Peterson-Crofts, 19, stands accused murdering his mother and two siblings.

Robbie Cederwall, 17, is being mourned by his friends and family after he died this morning.

Sobbing in court as teen pleads guilty to charges over ute crash that killed 18-year-old at Auckland beach

Judge Nevin Dawson granted continued interim name suppression for the 18-year-old at the North Shore District Court this morning.

Students at work (file picture).

Institutions risk losing course funding over poor Māori, Pasifika results

Funding for 2019 will be withheld from poorly performing courses until institutions show how they plan to improve their figures.

The woman said the guards at Villawood used excessive force against her.

New Zealand woman says guards at Sydney's Villawood detention centre used excessive force against her

"It was intimidating, you know, I was a little scared," the 39-year-old woman of Brisbane said.